Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 127,453 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,453 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ovintiv by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Ovintiv by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,097,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $51.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.66.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.