Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,279 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Roblox by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Roblox by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 3,589.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 63,751 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Roblox by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,050.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,220 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,606 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RBLX opened at $40.65 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

