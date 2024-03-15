Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 149,600 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day moving average is $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.