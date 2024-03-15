Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 17,063 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $1,267,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,091.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,055 shares of company stock valued at $34,402,873. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

