Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 34,700 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,262 shares of company stock worth $5,450,667 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Graco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

