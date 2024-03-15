Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 41,066 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,066 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of YETI worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. YETI’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

