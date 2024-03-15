Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 41,066 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,066 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of YETI worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in YETI by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in YETI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Raymond James dropped their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $37.18 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

