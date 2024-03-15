Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 635 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Fabrinet worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,610,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,121,000 after acquiring an additional 138,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $197.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.