Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 771 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of W. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,186 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $286,422.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,643.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,524 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.90. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71.

W has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.68.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

