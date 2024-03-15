Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

