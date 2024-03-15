Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,592 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of Visteon worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,819,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of VC stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $161.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

