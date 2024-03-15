Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,852 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in WEX by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 49.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,124 shares of company stock worth $14,636,825 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

WEX Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WEX opened at $234.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.35. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $235.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

