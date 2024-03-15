Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLTR. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $125.23 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day moving average of $125.60.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

