Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,816 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.64% of Teradata worth $116,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $59,279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $41,629,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after acquiring an additional 748,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 414.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 606,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 488,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Teradata Stock Down 0.8 %

Teradata stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Further Reading

