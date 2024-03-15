The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Hits New 12-Month High at $348.71

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $348.71 and last traded at $348.20, with a volume of 179280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.56. The stock has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

