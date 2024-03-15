The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $361.87.

Shares of CI stock opened at $349.51 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after buying an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

