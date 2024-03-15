The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $256,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 70.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 44.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $260.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.