The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.75

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$127.75 and last traded at C$126.73, with a volume of 1458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$127.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
In related news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total transaction of C$1,583,633.20. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total transaction of C$2,205,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total transaction of C$1,583,633.20. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
