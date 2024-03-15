The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Kroger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Kroger Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KR opened at $55.51 on Friday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KR shares. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

