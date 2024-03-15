TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 0.8 %

TXMD stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.