Thomas G. Kramer Sells 19,672 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $200,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 954,224 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IonQ Price Performance

IonQ stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

