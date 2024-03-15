Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.