TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKO. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group
TKO Group Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in TKO Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,069,000 after acquiring an additional 485,105 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in TKO Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,131,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TKO Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.