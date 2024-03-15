TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKO. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

TKO Group stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $106.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in TKO Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,069,000 after acquiring an additional 485,105 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in TKO Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,131,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

