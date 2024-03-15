Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Tofutti Brands Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, dips, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

