Topline Capital Partners, Lp Acquires 37,517 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 37,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $112,926.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,011,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,820.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 55,049 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $159,642.10.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 25,082 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $77,252.56.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 12,604 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.12.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 73,000 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00.

PaySign Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.45 million, a PE ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of PaySign

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PaySign in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

