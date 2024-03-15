TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 30.6 %

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

