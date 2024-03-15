Traders Buy Large Volume of Boeing Put Options (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 204,357 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average daily volume of 153,146 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 384.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $181.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.15. Boeing has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

