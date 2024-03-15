Traders Buy Large Volume of Fastly Call Options (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 21,765 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 75% compared to the average volume of 12,445 call options.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,975,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $98,785.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,975,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,062. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 207.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 72.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Fastly has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

