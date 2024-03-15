Traders Purchase High Volume of International Game Technology Call Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 29,437 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 698% compared to the average daily volume of 3,687 call options.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,600,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,946,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,239,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,540,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

International Game Technology Stock Down 4.5 %

IGT stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.95. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.