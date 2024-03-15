Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,691,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

TT stock opened at $291.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $294.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.