Transocean Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Transocean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.75. Transocean has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Transocean by 177.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $193,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Transocean by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $226,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

