Travel + Leisure Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Travel + Leisure has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

TNL stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

