Trevena, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevena in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Trevena’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

Trevena stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Trevena has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

