Tricia D. Smith Sells 6,250 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

