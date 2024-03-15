Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $19.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

TGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

TGI opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.57. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

