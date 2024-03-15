Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $109.73 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $274.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

