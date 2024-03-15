UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

UDR has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 381.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in UDR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in UDR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 572,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in UDR by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 230,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.