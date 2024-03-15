UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Approximately 11,295,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 9,386,585 shares.The stock last traded at $23.03 and had previously closed at $24.43.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,000 shares of company stock worth $9,674,870. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

