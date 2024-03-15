UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PATH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.11.

UiPath Price Performance

Insider Activity at UiPath

NYSE PATH opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,870 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $165,749,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 899.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

