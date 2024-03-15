United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.21.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Down 0.4 %

UAL stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.