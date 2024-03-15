United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

UAMY stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

