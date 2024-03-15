United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Down 0.2%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.21. 319,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 99,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

Institutional Trading of United States Copper Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPER. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 195,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 163.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 97.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,264,000.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

