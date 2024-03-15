United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading Down 0.2%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.21. 319,411 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 99,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

United States Copper Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

