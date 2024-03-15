United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 440.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 189,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 154,156 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:X opened at $38.25 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

