United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,002 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.40.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total transaction of $1,367,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,474.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,162,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $238.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.55 and a 200-day moving average of $226.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

