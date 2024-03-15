United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $238.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.54. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $1,375,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,052.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $1,375,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,052.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,285 shares of company stock worth $7,162,165. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,758,000 after buying an additional 47,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

