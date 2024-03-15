Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $26,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

