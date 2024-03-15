Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $156.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VLO opened at $159.39 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.