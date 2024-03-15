Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $202.79

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $202.79 and last traded at $202.27, with a volume of 5107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.12.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.87.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after acquiring an additional 781,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after buying an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,035,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.