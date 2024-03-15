Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $180.88

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $180.88 and last traded at $180.57, with a volume of 63954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

